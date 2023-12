\uD83D\uDEA8\uD83D\uDD34 Thomas Müller has accepted FC Bayern contract proposal — he will sign new deal until June 2025. Done.



Agreement reached as revealed by @cfbayern, Müller will not leave as free agent — staying one more year.



Tuchel also spoke to Müller directly as he wanted him to stay. \uD83E\uDD1D\uD83C\uDFFB pic.twitter.com/28y1IGEYcp