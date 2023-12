\uD83D\uDEA8\uD83C\uDDF3\uD83C\uDDF4 Guardiola on Haaland injury: “He has a bone stress reaction in his foot and after the last game he felt it. He can’t play”.



"I don't know how long he's out. Week by week, day by day, we will see what happens"