Ukraine were not given a penalty after this challenge on Mudryk in stoppage time against Italy. A win would've sent Ukraine through to EURO 2024. Italy have now officially qualified, but Ukraine will have a chance to qualify through the playoff round. pic.twitter.com/Heub42qAhi

Only reason I can think of why not given is because of awfully exaggerated dive by Mudryk prompting referee to decide the contact wasn’t sufficient enough to warrant a penalty. Because there’s no doubt there’s contact with solely player & not ball.pic.twitter.com/mbhg8EVp42