AC Milan vs PSG este capul de afiș al zilei de marți, 7 noiembrie, din Champions League. Mai pot fi văzute la treabă nume importante precum Manchester City (campioana en-titre), Dortmund, Atletico Madrid și Newcastle.
De la ora 19:45
Șahtior - Barcelona / Digi 1, Orange 1, Prima 1
Dortmund - Newcastle / Digi 2, Orange 2, Prima 2
De la ora 22:00
AC Milan - PSG / Digi 1, Orange 1, Prima 1
Manchester City - Young Boys / Digi 2, Orange 2, Prima 2
Atletico Madrid - Celtic Glasgow / Digi 3, Orange 3, Prima 3
Lazio - Feyenoord / Digi 4, Orange 4, Prima 4
Grupa E, clasament
1 Feyenoord 6 puncte
2 Atletico Madrid 5
3 Lazio 4
4 Celtic 1
Grupa F, clasament
1 PSG 6
2 Dortmund 4
3 Newcastle 4
4 AC Milan 2
Grupa G, clasament
1 Manchester City 9
2 RB Leipzig 6
3 Young Boys 1
4 Steaua Roșie Belgrad 1
Grupa H, clasament
1 Barcelona 9
2 FC Porto 6
3 Șahtior 3
4 Antwerp 0.