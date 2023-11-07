AC Milan vs PSG este capul de afiș al zilei de marți, 7 noiembrie, din Champions League. Mai pot fi văzute la treabă nume importante precum Manchester City (campioana en-titre), Dortmund, Atletico Madrid și Newcastle.

UEFA Champions LeagueFoto: Bagu Blanco / Shutterstock Editorial / Profimedia

De la ora 19:45

Șahtior - Barcelona / Digi 1, Orange 1, Prima 1

Dortmund - Newcastle / Digi 2, Orange 2, Prima 2

De la ora 22:00

AC Milan - PSG / Digi 1, Orange 1, Prima 1

Manchester City - Young Boys / Digi 2, Orange 2, Prima 2

Atletico Madrid - Celtic Glasgow / Digi 3, Orange 3, Prima 3

Lazio - Feyenoord / Digi 4, Orange 4, Prima 4

Grupa E, clasament

1 Feyenoord 6 puncte

2 Atletico Madrid 5

3 Lazio 4

4 Celtic 1

Grupa F, clasament

1 PSG 6

2 Dortmund 4

3 Newcastle 4

4 AC Milan 2

Grupa G, clasament

1 Manchester City 9

2 RB Leipzig 6

3 Young Boys 1

4 Steaua Roșie Belgrad 1

Grupa H, clasament

1 Barcelona 9

2 FC Porto 6

3 Șahtior 3

4 Antwerp 0.