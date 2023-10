\uD83D\uDEA8 \uD835\uDC0E\uD835\uDC05\uD835\uDC05\uD835\uDC08\uD835\uDC02\uD835\uDC08\uD835\uDC00\uD835\uDC0B: Vinicius Júnior wins the Socrates Award for fighting against racism and his hard work in education in Brazil. ✨



The Brazilian invested almost €4m until now for his Vini Jr. Institute' — education app for poor students.