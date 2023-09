After Verratti & soon Draxler, one more outgoing set to be completed for PSG: Édouard Michut, just landed in Turkey to sign in as new Adana Demirspor player \uD83D\uDD35\uD83C\uDDF9\uD83C\uDDF7 #transfers



Deal agreed on loan with buy option clause, as exclusively revealed yesterday. pic.twitter.com/q85H8eWfRV