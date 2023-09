BREAKING: Hansi Flick has been fired, he’s no longer German national team head coach \uD83D\uDEA8⚪️\uD83C\uDDE9\uD83C\uDDEA



Federation set to discuss internally on new manager as Germany will host Euro 2024 in 9 months.



Rudi Völler will be on the bench as interim coach. pic.twitter.com/rXAXaTdyhO