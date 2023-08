João Cancelo to Barcelona, here we go! Manchester City and Barça are finally exchanging documents right now to get the deal signed today \uD83D\uDEA8\uD83D\uDD35\uD83D\uDD34 #FCB



João, prepared to travel to Barcelona tonight.



Loan deal with buy option clause included.



…it was just matter of time. \uD83C\uDDF5\uD83C\uDDF9 pic.twitter.com/86HuwlwxLd