Galatasaray & Chelsea consider Hakim Ziyech deal agreed. All documents are ready. \uD83D\uDFE1\uD83D\uDD34\uD83E\uDD1D\uD83C\uDFFB #Galatasaray



Just waiting for signature and then deal completed — Ziyech, expected to travel to Istanbul tonight. pic.twitter.com/R5uZMpliGH