Understand Manchester City and West Ham remain in contact to discuss Lucas Paquetá deal despite £70m verbal bid rejected \uD83D\uDEA8\uD83D\uDD35\uD83C\uDDE7\uD83C\uDDF7



West Ham hope to keep the player but aware of Lucas desire to join City.



Told including players in the deal could be an option to be discussed soon. pic.twitter.com/PC9vIyKFUO