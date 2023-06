Ilkay Gündogan to Barcelona, here we go! Final approval arrived on club side to register him as new signing, green light from the player. It’s done deal, signed few minutes ago. \uD83D\uDEA8\uD83D\uDD35\uD83D\uDD34 #FCB



Gündogan has agreed a two year deal valid until June 2025 with option for further year. pic.twitter.com/Gr467hNBms