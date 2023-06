Kai Havertz, first Arsenal signing as deal will be completed in the next hours — here we go ✅⚪️\uD83D\uDD34 #AFC



◉ £60m guaranteed fee;



◉ £5m add-ons;



◉ Long term deal agreed;



◉ Medical tests to be scheduled.



Havertz will sign the contract this week, documents are being prepared. pic.twitter.com/ZatVvO7dRF