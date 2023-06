\uD83D\uDEA8 Kylian Mbappé on his letter to tell PSG he was not going to extend current deal until June 2025: “Honestly I did not think I was going to offend anyone. I only sent a letter”.



“I didn't know a letter could kill someone. It's just a letter. I don't care about the reactions”. pic.twitter.com/UfXFFwF6X3