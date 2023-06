\uD83D\uDEA8\uD83D\uDEA8 BREAKING: Lionel Messi to Inter Miami, here we go! The decision has been made and it will be announced by Leo in the next hours #InterMiami



\uD83C\uDDFA\uD83C\uDDF8 Messi will play in MLS next season. No more chances for Barcelona despite trying to make it happen.



\uD835\uDC07\uD835\uDC04\uD835\uDC11\uD835\uDC04 \uD835\uDC16\uD835\uDC04 \uD835\uDC06\uD835\uDC0E#Messi #MLS pic.twitter.com/UYqemodrxk