Official, confirmed. Rafa Leão signs new long term deal with AC Milan valid until June 2028. \uD83D\uDD34⚫️✍\uD83C\uDFFB #ACMilan



Release clause: €175m.



Salary: €5m net per year plus €2m add ons & signing fee.



Huge one for Milan as previous deal was due to expire in June 2024. pic.twitter.com/vVrbgXL6Qp