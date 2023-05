Excl: Roberto Firmino, one of the names considered by Real Madrid — there are no negotiations as of now, just internal discussions about Bobby. \uD83D\uDEA8⚪️\uD83C\uDDE7\uD83C\uDDF7 #RealMadrid



He’s one of 4/5 options as new striker; different kind of players in the list.



Firmino, free agent from #LFC. pic.twitter.com/Nt0b5wbuAP