Ianis Hagi a reușit să marcheze duminică un gol pentru Glasgow Rangers în victoria, scor 3-1, obținută pe terenul celor de la Hibernian (etapa 36-a din campionatul de fotbal al Scoției).

Ianis HagiFoto: Sports Press Photo / ddp USA / Profimedia

Titular la Rangers, internaționalul român a punctat în minutul 55, acesta fiind golul de 2-0. Au mai înscris Tavernier (minutul 32) și Cantwell (minutul 86), în timp ce pentru gazde a marcat Hanlon, în minutul 90+3.

Ianis a fost înlocuit în minutul 74. Este primul gol înscris de internaționalul român pentru Rangers după accidentarea gravă suferită în ianuarie 2022.