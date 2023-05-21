Ianis Hagi a reușit să marcheze duminică un gol pentru Glasgow Rangers în victoria, scor 3-1, obținută pe terenul celor de la Hibernian (etapa 36-a din campionatul de fotbal al Scoției).
Titular la Rangers, internaționalul român a punctat în minutul 55, acesta fiind golul de 2-0. Au mai înscris Tavernier (minutul 32) și Cantwell (minutul 86), în timp ce pentru gazde a marcat Hanlon, în minutul 90+3.
Ianis a fost înlocuit în minutul 74. Este primul gol înscris de internaționalul român pentru Rangers după accidentarea gravă suferită în ianuarie 2022.
FULL TIME ⏰— BBC Sport Scotland (@BBCSportScot) May 21, 2023
Goals from James Tavernier, Ianis Hagi and Todd Cantwell give Rangers the win ⚽️⚽️⚽️
Reaction ⤵️#BBCFootball
Ianis Hagi scored his first goal since 18th January 2022 in today's win over Hibs.— The Rangers Review (@RangersReview55) May 21, 2023
Read @JoshuaBarrieRR's exclusive interview about his injury, journey back and future hopes.
\uD83D\uDDE3️ "I want to win and that’s what Rangers live for..."
➡️ https://t.co/pG6G72dpmm pic.twitter.com/rT9IieLHjS