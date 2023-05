\uD83D\uDEA8 Real Madrid's Ferland Mendy Tipped for Arsenal Move; Deemed Surplus at Bernabeu



\uD83D\uDDE3️ According to The Mirror, Ferland Mendy may be headed to Arsenal as Real Madrid consider him surplus to requirements. Mendy's agent has reportedly been informed to look for a new club this… pic.twitter.com/KgNlt2OkPa