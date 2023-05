Pep Guardiola on Gundogan: "He’s so smart, so clever, so competitive. Trust me, he's one of the best players I ever trained in my career as a whole package. He’s top class". \uD83D\uDD35 #MCFC



Gundogan will decide his future in the next weeks; as Barça want him but City will insist too. pic.twitter.com/M915pnjjh0