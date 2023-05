Pep Guardiola: “Messi/Haaland? You can’t compare any player with Messi — Leo is the most complete player I have ever seen”. \uD83D\uDD35 #MCFC



“Vision, passing, competitiveness, many things... hopefully Haaland can be so close like Leo, it will be great for us!”. pic.twitter.com/AMuJewkos5