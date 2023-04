Official, confirmed. Alejandro Garnacho has now signed new long term deal at Manchester United. \uD83D\uDEA8\uD83D\uDD34\uD83C\uDDE6\uD83C\uDDF7 #MUFC



New contract valid until June 2028.



“This is an incredible club! I dreamt of playing at Old Trafford. I feel very proud and emotional”, Garnacho says. pic.twitter.com/bbvIQBTjH9