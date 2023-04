Chelsea are in concrete talks with Frank Lampard to become caretaker manager until the end of the season \uD83D\uDEA8\uD83D\uDD35 #CFC



Discussions with Julian Nagelsmann and Luis Enrique continue for future project.



Lampard, 100% prepared to accept the job.



Final green light, up to the board. pic.twitter.com/HPZzPccqPn