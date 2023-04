Official: Leicester has reached a mutual agreement with Brendan Rodgers that will see him leave the Club after four years. \uD83D\uDEA8\uD83D\uDD35\uD83E\uDD8A #LCFC



Srivaddhanaprabha: “The task ahead of us in our final 10 games is clear. We now need to come together, show the poise, quality and fight”. pic.twitter.com/tKIltGHTS7