Mourinho reveals: "I wanted to sign Kim Min-jae when I was at Tottenham. I had some FaceTime calls with him — our bid was €5m, Fenerbahçe wanted €10m for Kim and for Tottenham that wasn't possible at that point".



"Now look at Kim and his level, he's a top player".