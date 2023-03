Marcus Rashford will not be part of the England squad for Euro Championship qualifying campaign later this week as “Man United striker has had to pull out through injury”. \uD83D\uDEA8⚪️\uD83C\uDFF4\uDB40\uDC67\uDB40\uDC62\uDB40\uDC65\uDB40\uDC6E\uDB40\uDC67\uDB40\uDC7F #MUFC



Rashford suffered a knock vs Fulham and will miss the England games. pic.twitter.com/wPjfVccLSn