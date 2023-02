Games taken to reach 100 goals:



Osimhen - 197

Messi - 210

Drogba - 236

Ibrahimovic - 245

Ronaldo - 301



Only if you knew where he was coming from.



Victor Osimhen is Grace \uD83D\uDD25



He's 24. Super striker