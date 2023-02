Full agreement reached and sealed for Sergi Roberto to extend his contract as documents are now being prepared by Barcelona \uD83D\uDEA8\uD83D\uDD35\uD83D\uDD34 #FCB



New deal will be valid until June 2024 — Xavi asked the club to extend Sergi’s contract and it’s now 100% done. pic.twitter.com/O7b1UDDyF4