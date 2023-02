Pep Guardiola announces he only wants to stay at Man City: “I am not moving from this seat, I want to stay. More than ever, I’m sure”. \uD83D\uDEA8\uD83D\uDD35 #MCFC @TomYoungSJ



“They did not lie to me. Look what happened with UEFA, we did not do anything wrong. Why should I not trust my people?”. pic.twitter.com/IHWyMrMBGW