Napoli president Aurelio de Laurentiis on Victor Osimhen’s future: “I can tell you that Osimhen is not for sale”, says to @SportBild. \uD83D\uDEA8\uD83D\uDD35\uD83C\uDDF3\uD83C\uDDEC #transfers



“Our players are in demand, but I don't have to sell anyone. We don't have any debts”, de Laurentiis added. pic.twitter.com/AUPQShCWqI