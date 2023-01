Official, confirmed. Youssufa Moukoko signs new deal at Borussia Dortmund until 2026 \uD83D\uDFE1⚫️ #BVB



“I was honoured by interest of other clubs, but ultimately it's a decision of the heart. Fans have always supported me, and I also want to give something back to them and the club”. pic.twitter.com/dE0211S2L3