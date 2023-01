\uD83D\uDEA8 Milan Skriniar has agreed terms with PSG for a June 2023 move on a free!



\uD83D\uDCB0 Signing-on bonus of € 25M

\uD83D\uDCB5 Yearly salary of € 9.5M



\uD83D\uDCF0 @AbdellahBoulma @lequipe pic.twitter.com/jz3WR4QyD2