An Argentinian farmer has cultivated a 50-hectare image of Lionel Messi!



The image is visible from space after the man has planted a specially designed cornfield. \uD83D\uDE33\uD83C\uDDE6\uD83C\uDDF7\uD83D\uDC10



Genius. \uD83D\uDCAB



\uD83D\uDCF8 Reuters pic.twitter.com/Jv7UhzRg43