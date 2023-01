\uD83D\uDEA8 There is a clause in Cristiano Ronaldo's contract at Al-Nassr that means if Newcastle qualify for the Champions League, he can go on loan there as they are owned by the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund. \uD83C\uDDF8\uD83C\uDDE6



(Source: @MARCA) pic.twitter.com/OF1rxlg3dT