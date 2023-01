Lucas Pérez, former Arsenal striker and Cádiz’s top scorer in La Liga, paid €500k out of his own pocket to go down two divisions... \uD83E\uDD2F



He couldn’t stand seeing Deportivo La Coruña in the third division and wants to help them get back to where they belong \uD83D\uDC4F



HUGE RESPECT! \uD83D\uDE4C pic.twitter.com/D0n0rZ8UNg