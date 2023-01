Arsenal have improved their proposal to sign Mykhaylo Mudryk, confirmed — as talks are on after €40m plus €20m bid rejected. \uD83D\uDEA8⚪️\uD83D\uDD34 #AFC



It’s up to Shakhtar now, as @yehor__d reported.



\uD83D\uDD35 Chelsea, also interested in Mudryk in case Arsenal deal collapses. #AFC remain priority. pic.twitter.com/YBYWFSlZSy