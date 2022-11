Cristiano Ronaldo statement \uD83D\uDEA8\uD83C\uDDF5\uD83C\uDDF9



“Following talks with Manchester United, we’ve mutually agreed to end our contract.



I love Manchester United and I love the fans, that will never ever change.



It feels like the right time to seek a new challenge.



I wish Man Utd all the best”. pic.twitter.com/rQTxEIjrLA