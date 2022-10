Monza CEO Adriano Galliani: “Pablo Marì is not in danger as his injuries are not life-threatening. We hope to see him back soon”. Pablo Marì was amongst six people stabbed in a mall in Milan tonight. Get well soon, @PabloMV5 ! \uD83D\uDE4F\uD83C\uDFFB pic.twitter.com/PyO1mG9fmN

Our thoughts are with Pablo Mari and the other victims of today's dreadful incident in Italy.



We have been in contact with Pablo’s agent who has told us he’s in hospital and is not seriously hurt.