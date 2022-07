\uD83C\uDDE6\uD83C\uDDF2@FC_Pyunik became the first Armenian club to advance in @ChampionsLeague qualifying two rounds\uD83E\uDD29



Armenian champions beat F91 Diddeleng\uD83C\uDDF1\uD83C\uDDFA and will face Serbian champions @crvenazvezda_en in just one week\uD83C\uDDF7\uD83C\uDDF8#Pyunik #UCL #Armenia pic.twitter.com/vzyKNRUkNw