⚽ A new match schedule for World Cup qualifying play-offs and several #NationsLeague matches has been agreed.



\uD83E\uDD1D This is thanks to a remarkable spirit of solidarity and cooperation by all.



\uD83D\uDDD3️ 1 June: Scotland vs Ukraine



\uD83D\uDDD3️ 5 June: Wales vs Scotland/Ukraine



Full details: ⬇️