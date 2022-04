\uD83D\uDE4F\uD83D\uDC94 In memory of the 176 children who were killed in Ukraine as a result of the war unleashed by Russia.



\uD83C\uDFDF 176 toys were placed in a special section at the Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium during the #Shakhtar v Olympiacos charity match.#StandWithUkraine #Україна #Ukraine pic.twitter.com/I2tSwBdkXL