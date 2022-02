So there’s a lot of false tweets/statements regarding the Delije choreography in the derby with Partizan tonight. There is a simple explanation. Partizan are known as ‘Grobari’ or ‘Gravediggers’… pic.twitter.com/4DGgFPjgMk

Here is the banner with the old man on lifted moments later. Clearly the blue is the night sky and the yellow is the moon. No Ukraine reference, simply a banner aimed at their rivals, nothing more. pic.twitter.com/mQPVcDNqFF