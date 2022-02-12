Manchester City, liderul din Premier League, s-a impus fără probleme pe terenul celor de la Norwich, sâmbătă seară, scor 4-0, într-un meci din etapa a XXV-a a campionatului Angliei.

Raheem SterlingFoto: Twitter - Manchester City

Golurile au fost marcate de Raheem Sterling ('31, '70, '90+1) şi Phil Foden ('48).

Clasament Premier League:

1. Manchester City (61-14 golaveraj) 63 puncte / 25 meciuri

2. Liverpool (60-19) 51 / 23

3. Chelsea (48-18) 47 / 24

4. West Ham (42-31) 40 / 24

5. Manchester United (38-32) 40 / 24

6. Arsenal (34-25) 39 / 22

7. Tottenham (38-27) 36 / 21 etc.

Rezumatul partidei dintre Norwich și Manchester City:

*sursă video: Eurosport

  • Alte rezultate din Premier League:

Manchester United vs Southampton 1-1

Au marcat: Jadon Sancho ’21 / Adams ‘48

Brentford vs Crystal Palace 0-0

Everton vs Leeds United 3-0

Au marcat: Coleman ’10, Keane ’23, Gordon ‘78

Watford vs Brighton 0-2

Au marcat: Maupay ’44, Webster ‘82

  • Se vor juca duminică:

16:00 Burnley vs Liverpool

16:00 Newcastle vs Aston Villa

16:00 Tottenham vs Wolverhampton

18:30 Leicester vs West Ham.