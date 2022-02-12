Manchester City, liderul din Premier League, s-a impus fără probleme pe terenul celor de la Norwich, sâmbătă seară, scor 4-0, într-un meci din etapa a XXV-a a campionatului Angliei.
Golurile au fost marcate de Raheem Sterling ('31, '70, '90+1) şi Phil Foden ('48).
Clasament Premier League:
1. Manchester City (61-14 golaveraj) 63 puncte / 25 meciuri
2. Liverpool (60-19) 51 / 23
3. Chelsea (48-18) 47 / 24
4. West Ham (42-31) 40 / 24
5. Manchester United (38-32) 40 / 24
6. Arsenal (34-25) 39 / 22
7. Tottenham (38-27) 36 / 21 etc.
Rezumatul partidei dintre Norwich și Manchester City:
*sursă video: Eurosport
- Alte rezultate din Premier League:
Manchester United vs Southampton 1-1
Au marcat: Jadon Sancho ’21 / Adams ‘48
Brentford vs Crystal Palace 0-0
Everton vs Leeds United 3-0
Au marcat: Coleman ’10, Keane ’23, Gordon ‘78
Watford vs Brighton 0-2
Au marcat: Maupay ’44, Webster ‘82
- Se vor juca duminică:
16:00 Burnley vs Liverpool
16:00 Newcastle vs Aston Villa
16:00 Tottenham vs Wolverhampton
18:30 Leicester vs West Ham.