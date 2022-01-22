Español
Premier League

VIDEO Manchester City, doar remiză cu Southampton / Manchester United câștigă meciul cu West Ham în ultimul minut

de Silviu Dumitru     HotNews.ro
Sâmbătă, 22 ianuarie 2022, 23:33 Sport | Fotbal


Premier League
Premier League
Foto: premierleague.com
Seria victorioasă a celor de la Manchester City s-a oprit la 12 meciuri. Echipa lui Pep Guardiola a remizat, sâmbătă seară, pe terenul echipei Southampton, scor 1-1. Duelul a avut loc în etapa a XXIII-a din Premier League.

Southampton a deschis scorul prin Walker-Peters ('7), iar Manchester City a egalat prin Laporte ('65).

Tot sâmbătă, Manchester United a câștigat în ultimul minut duelul cu West Ham, scor 1-0. Golul a fost marcat de Rashford ('90+3).

Rezumatul partidei dintre Southampton și Manchester City:
*sursă video: Eurosport



Golul lui Marcus Rashford:



Se vor juca duminică:

Arsenal vs Burnley
Crystal Palace vs Liverpool
Leicester vs Brighton
Chelsea vs Tottenham.

Clasament:

1. Manchester City (55-14 golaveraj) 57 puncte /23 meciuri
2. Liverpool (55-18) 45 / 21
3. Chelsea (46-18) 44 / 23
4. Manchester United (36-30) 38 / 22
5. West Ham (41-31) 37 / 23
6. Tottenham (26-22) 36 / 19
7. Arsenal (33-25) 35 / 20 etc.






