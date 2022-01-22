VIDEO Manchester City, doar remiză cu Southampton / Manchester United câștigă meciul cu West Ham în ultimul minut

Southampton a deschis scorul prin Walker-Peters ('7), iar Manchester City a egalat prin Laporte ('65).
Tot sâmbătă, Manchester United a câștigat în ultimul minut duelul cu West Ham, scor 1-0. Golul a fost marcat de Rashford ('90+3).
Rezumatul partidei dintre Southampton și Manchester City:
*sursă video: Eurosport
Clasament:
1. Manchester City (55-14 golaveraj) 57 puncte /23 meciuri
2. Liverpool (55-18) 45 / 21
3. Chelsea (46-18) 44 / 23
4. Manchester United (36-30) 38 / 22
5. West Ham (41-31) 37 / 23
6. Tottenham (26-22) 36 / 19
7. Arsenal (33-25) 35 / 20 etc.