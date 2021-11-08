Newcastle a anunțat numele noului antrenor - Surpriză mare după o serie de refuzuri importante

Au fost vehiculate nume mari de antrenori care ar putea să o preia pe Newcastle (Unai Emery, Roberto Martinez, Steven Gerrard, Antonio Conte, Zinedine Zidane, etc), dar până la urmă alesul este Eddie Howe.



În vârstă de 43 de ani, Howe a pregătit până acum în carieră echipele AFC Bournemouth (2008-2011 / 2012-2020) și Burnley (2011-2012).



"Este o mare onoare să antrenez un club cu istoria lui Newcastle United. Este o zi de mândrie pentru mine și pentru familia mea.



Este o oportunitate minunată, dar în același timp este și mult de muncă. Abia aștept să ajung pe terenul de antrenament și să lucrez cu jucătorii" - Eddie Howe.



\uD83E\uDD1D \uD835\uDDDB\uD835\uDDE2\uD835\uDDEA\uD835\uDDD8-\uD835\uDDD4\uD835\uDDEC \uD835\uDDE7\uD835\uDDDB\uD835\uDDD8 \uD835\uDDDF\uD835\uDDD4\uD835\uDDD7\uD835\uDDE6 \uD83E\uDD1D We are delighted to confirm the appointment of Eddie Howe as the club’s new head coach. Welcome to Newcastle United, Eddie! ⚫️⚪️

Eddie Howe is the new manager of Newcastle United.



His Premier League record looks like this:



\uD83C\uDFDF 190 matches

✅ 56 wins

1️⃣ 43 draws

❌ 91 losses

⚽️ 241 goals for

\uD83E\uDD45 330 goals against

\uD83C\uDFC6 3 Manager of the Month awards



