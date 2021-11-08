Español
English

Print
YM
E-mail
Mai mare|Mai mic
Comentarii

Newcastle a anunțat numele noului antrenor - Surpriză mare după o serie de refuzuri importante

de A.I.     HotNews.ro
Luni, 8 noiembrie 2021, 17:30 Sport | Fotbal


Newcastle United
Newcastle United
Foto: Oli SCARFF / AFP / Profimedia
Newcastle a anunțat în mod oficial numele noului antrenor, cel care va trebui în primul rând să scape gruparea de pe St James' Park de retrogradarea din Premier League (este penultima clasată, cu doar 5 puncte din 11 etape).

Mohammed Bin Salman (prințul moștenitor al coroanei Arabiei Saudite) a cumpărat gruparea engleză, iar la puțin timp tehnicianul Steve Bruce a fost demis.

Au fost vehiculate nume mari de antrenori care ar putea să o preia pe Newcastle (Unai Emery, Roberto Martinez, Steven Gerrard, Antonio Conte, Zinedine Zidane, etc), dar până la urmă alesul este Eddie Howe.

Trebuie menționat însă faptul că oficialii lui Newcastle au fost refuzați rând pe rând de antrenorii cu nume care se aflau pe listă pentru a prelua gruparea engleză.

În vârstă de 43 de ani, Howe a pregătit până acum în carieră echipele AFC Bournemouth (2008-2011 / 2012-2020) și Burnley (2011-2012).

"Este o mare onoare să antrenez un club cu istoria lui Newcastle United. Este o zi de mândrie pentru mine și pentru familia mea.

Este o oportunitate minunată, dar în același timp este și mult de muncă. Abia aștept să ajung pe terenul de antrenament și să lucrez cu jucătorii" - Eddie Howe.
Newcastle este un club fondat în 1892, care era deţinut din 2007 de miliardarul britanic Mike Ashley.








Citeste doar ceea ce merita. Urmareste-ne si pe Facebook si Instagram.

















1664 vizualizari

  • +1 (1 vot)    
    gloaba... (Luni, 8 noiembrie 2021, 17:58)

    Ismail Paine de circ [utilizator]

    ... are de doua ori mai multe infrangeri decat victorii :))) mai bine il luau pe nea Mirciu, baga el niste arangamente cu arbitrii si rezolva treaba.


Abonare la comentarii cu RSS
Sport
Fotbal
Tenis
Teamball
Snooker
Motor
Extrem
Alte sporturi
Pariuri

ESRI

ULTIMA ORA
19:16 Scandal transmis live din Parlament. George Simion i-a făcut „criminali” pe deputații care voiau urgentarea introducerii certificatului verde / AUR are o condiție pentru a vota
19:15 [P] Casa de Ajutor Reciproc FAUR - Încredere, tradiție și soluții financiare avantajoase
19:05 UDMR a decis să înceapă negocierile pentru formarea unei coaliții de guvernare PNL-PSD-UDMR / Anunțul lui Kelemen Hunor
19:04 Sorana Cîrstea, explicații după retragerea de la WTA Linz: "Medicii m-au sfătuit să nu intru pe teren"
19:02 Un deputat român compară certificatul verde cu certificatul introdus de Hitler care atesta originea ariană: Certificatul verde instituie „practica eugenică”
18:47 Români implicați în rețele care au lansat atacuri ransomware asupra unor companii din toată lumea și au obținut câștiguri de miliarde de dolari / Cum acționau grupările
18:34 Moment istoric în Cehia: Comuniștii au rămas fără niciun mandat în parlament după aproape 80 de ani
18:26 Programul de spionaj Pegasus, utilizat împotriva unor militanți palestinieni
18:18 Liberalii se reunesc la Vila Lac pentru a decide dacă fac guvern cu PSD / Fostul președinte PNL Ludovic Orban participă la ședință
18:09 Legea privind certificat verde COVID obligatoriu la locul de muncă intră la dezbateri în Camera Deputaților / Termenul pentru depunerea amendamentelor
18:00 Vaccinarea anti-Covid în România: Aproape 70.000 de persoane s-au vaccinat în ultimele 24 de ore
17:56 Digi24: O voluntară ISU a fost dată afară după un clip ironic pe care l-a postat pe TikTok
17:46 Românii vaccinați anti-COVID cu Johnson&Johnson se pot programa pentru rapel începând de luni / Două funcționalități noi în platforma de vaccinare
17:33 Riscul de miocardită și pericardită la vaccinurile ARN este confirmat, însă este rar (studiu)
Ultimele 24 de ore

Top 10 articole cele mai ...

UPDATE Ministrul Educației vine cu o nouă propunere pentru deschiderea fizică a școlilor: Unde rata de infectare este sub 3 la mie să se poată renunța la pragul de vaccinare de 60% a personalului
Cîmpeanu, despre deschiderea școlilor: „Am ales o variantă de compromis. E un criteriu care protejează mai mult profesorii” / Cum a fost stabilit procentul de 60% personal vaccinat pentru deschiderea școlilor
Germania a înregistrat o incidență record a cazurilor de COVID-19 în ultimele 7 zile / Cele mai dure măsuri luate împotriva nevaccinaților de la izbucnirea pandemiei
​​VIDEO Protest împotriva vaccinării și certificatului verde, în Piața Universității din Capitală / Manifestanții au blocat traficul - UPDATE
eMAG Black Friday 2021 - Care sunt reducerile medii promise și când vor ajunge produsele
Dosar penal în cazul cântărețului de muzică populară Petrică Mîțu Stoian, care a murit la Spitalul Județean din Reșița / El făcea terapie post-COVID
Loteria vaccinării, 7 noiembrie: Care sunt numerele câștigătoare extrase - UPDATE
​Business report ​Sfânta jumătate de oră în trafic. Beți apă de la robinet? Ce ne așteaptă în 2022? Lagărul de copii. Debandada raportărilor. Absurdul reluării cursurilor: 30 de școli din localități cu rată de infectare zero învață online
​VIDEO Consiliul Național al PSD a dat undă verde negocierilor cu PNL și UDMR. Ce condiții pun social-democrații / Grindeanu: Cîțu nu va fi premier într-un guvern din care PSD face parte
Coronavirus în România: Sub 5.000 de cazuri noi de COVID-19 și 241 de decese - date parțiale


Hotnews
Despre noi:
Site
Forum
MyHotNews
Redacţie
Contact
Publicitate

Agenţii de ştiri
Reuters
France Presse
Agerpres
Parteneri Media:
Euractiv
RFI
Deutsche Welle
Parteneri:
GTS
Medlife
Tremend
Esri Romania

Siteul Hotnews.ro foloseste cookie-uri. Cookie-urile ne ajută să imbunatatim serviciile noastre. Mai multe detalii, aici.



powered by
developed by

Termeni si conditii de utilizare ©Copyright 2006 - 2021 Hotnews.ro. Toate drepturile rezervate HN28
Date personale colectate de Hotnews.ro
Contactează-ne