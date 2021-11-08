Newcastle a anunțat numele noului antrenor - Surpriză mare după o serie de refuzuri importante

\uD83E\uDD1D \uD835\uDDDB\uD835\uDDE2\uD835\uDDEA\uD835\uDDD8-\uD835\uDDD4\uD835\uDDEC \uD835\uDDE7\uD835\uDDDB\uD835\uDDD8 \uD835\uDDDF\uD835\uDDD4\uD835\uDDD7\uD835\uDDE6 \uD83E\uDD1D— Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) November 8, 2021
We are delighted to confirm the appointment of Eddie Howe as the club’s new head coach.
Welcome to Newcastle United, Eddie! ⚫️⚪️
Ready to get to work. \uD83D\uDC4A— Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) November 8, 2021
⚫️⚪️
Newcastle este un club fondat în 1892, care era deţinut din 2007 de miliardarul britanic Mike Ashley.
Eddie Howe is the new manager of Newcastle United.— TEAMtalk (@TEAMtalk) November 8, 2021
His Premier League record looks like this:
\uD83C\uDFDF 190 matches
✅ 56 wins
1️⃣ 43 draws
❌ 91 losses
⚽️ 241 goals for
\uD83E\uDD45 330 goals against
\uD83C\uDFC6 3 Manager of the Month awards
Is he the man to keep #NUFC in the #PL? pic.twitter.com/W3XcRDIVyg