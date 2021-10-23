Español
English

Print
YM
E-mail
Mai mare|Mai mic
Comentarii

Chelsea și Manchester City, victorii spectaculoase în Premier League (Rezultatele zilei)

de Silviu Dumitru     HotNews.ro
Sâmbătă, 23 octombrie 2021, 21:56 Sport | Fotbal


Chelsea Londra, victorie in Premier League
Chelsea Londra, victorie in Premier League
Foto: Twitter - Chelsea FC
Chelsea Londra și Manchester City au obținut victorii categorice, sâmbătă, în etapa a noua din Premier League. Echipa lui Thomas Tuchel s-a impus cu scorul de 7-0 în fața celor de la Norwich City, în timp ce trupa lui Pep Guardiola a câștigat cu 4-1 împotriva formației Brighton.

În urma acestor rezultate, Chelsea (22 puncte) și Manchester City (20) se află pe primele poziții în clasament.

  • Rezultatele înregistrate sâmbătă:
Chelsea vs Norwich City 7-0
Au marcat: Mount ‘8, ’85, ‘90+1, Hudson-Odoi ’18, James ’42, Chilwell ’57, Aarons ’62 (autogol).

Everton vs Watford 2-5
Au marcat: Davies ‘3, Richarlison ’63 / King ’13, ’80, ’86, Kucka ’78, Dennis ‘90+1

Leeds vs Wolverhampton 1-1
Au marcat: Rodrigo ‘90+4 (penalti) / Hwang ‘10

Crystal Palace vs Newcastle 1-1
Au marcat: Benteke ’56 / Wilson ‘65

Southampton vs Burnley 2-2
Au marcat: Livramento ’41, Broja ’50 / Cornet ’13, ‘57.

Brighton vs Manchester City 1-4
Au marcat: Allister ‘81 (penalti) / Gundogan ’13, Foden ’28, ’3, Mahrez ‘90+5.

  • Vor avea loc duminică:
16:00 West Ham vs Tottenham
16:00 Brentford vs Leicester
18:30 Manchester United vs Liverpool.

  • Clasament Premier League:
1. Chelsea Londra (23-3 golaveraj) 22 puncte
2. Manchester City (20-4) 20
3. Liverpool (22-6) 18 (-un meci)
4. Brighton (9-9) 15
5. Tottenham (9-12) 15
6. Manchester United (16-10) 14 (-un meci).






Citeste doar ceea ce merita. Urmareste-ne si pe Facebook si Instagram.

















146 vizualizari


Abonare la comentarii cu RSS
Sport
Fotbal
Tenis
Teamball
Snooker
Motor
Extrem
Alte sporturi
Pariuri

ESRI

ULTIMA ORA
22:40 ​Marea Britanie, pe o tendință ascendentă a cazurilor de Covid-19. Cea mai ridicată rată a infectărilor, constatată în școli
22:28 Liga 1: Dinamo vs Rapid 1-1 / Giuleștenii au egalat în prelungiri - Alexandru Răuță, luat cu ambulanța de pe teren
22:04 Arhiepiscopia Bucureștilor anunță că pune la dispoziție capele pentru păstrarea temporară a trupurilor celor decedați de Covid-19, după ce morgile au devenit insuficiente
21:56 Chelsea și Manchester City, victorii spectaculoase în Premier League (Rezultatele zilei)
21:47 Viktor Orban acuză Washingtonul și Bruxellesul de amestec în politica ungară pentru ca el să piardă alegerile
21:26 ​Decizie CNSU: Formalitățile consulare și plata cheltuielilor de repatriere în România a pacienților COVID transferați în străinatate, asigurate de MAE
21:11 ATP: Aslan Karatsev și Marin Cilic, în finală la Moscova / Jannik Sinner și Diego Schwartzman, duel pentru titlul de la Anvers
20:57 Joe Biden amână declasificarea arhivelor secrete despre asasinarea lui John F. Kennedy
20:36 ​​VIDEO Vulcanul Etna din Sicilia a erupt din nou, expulzând lavă și cenușă
20:18 Cardinalul Lucian Mureșan: Biserica îi îndeamnă pe fiii săi la vaccinare și la respectarea măsurilor necesare
20:16 VIDEO Emma Răducanu, aplaudată în BT Arena din Cluj-Napoca: Campioana de la US Open, primită cu țuică și vișinată
20:05 VIDEO Președintele INS: Între cele două recensăminte, România a pierdut circa un milion de locuitori
20:01 DigiSport: Decizie surprinzătoare luată de Anamaria Prodan în cazul lui Laurențiu Reghecampf, la scurt timp după anunțarea divorțului
19:47 VIDEO Liga 1: CS Mioveni vs FC Botoșani 1-1 / Oaspeții au egalat în prelungiri
Ultimele 24 de ore

Top 10 articole cele mai ...

Incidentul în care a fost implicat Alec Baldwin: Asistentul regizorului a strigat „pistol rece” înainte de a-i înmâna actorului o armă de foc cu încărcătură reală
Eficiența vaccinurilor Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca. Ce arată cifrele
Indexul traiului ieftin. Care sunt orașele din România unde costul vieții e cel mai redus
Document​ Lista privind noile restricții care intră în vigoare de luni a fost publicată în Monitorul Oficial
Datorii insuportabile, șomaj uriaș, disperare: Numeroși mileniali sud-coreeni spun că „Squid Game” este o realitate pentru ei - Reportaj de la Seul
Deputat liberal: PNL nu mai există dacă ne uitam la deciziile care se iau și la apropierea de PSD / Vor urma și alții exemplul lui Ludovic Orban, se pregătește un nou partid
Cum spunea Nicolae Ciucă în 2018 că nu o să facă altceva după ”sfânta” demnitate de șef de Stat Major și cum a dispărut declarația de pe site-ul Radio România Actualități, plus numele jurnalistului - FOTO
Peste 15.000 de cazuri noi în ultimele 24 de ore / 446 de decese, din care 9 anterioare
Coronavirus în România: 15.261 de cazuri noi și peste 437 de decese în ultimele 24 de ore / 1.854 de pacienți la ATI
Marcel Ciolacu, discuție telefonică cu Nicolae Ciucă / Ciolacu propune „un armistițiu politic ca să depășim situația pandemiei și a problemelor din energie”


Hotnews
Despre noi:
Site
Forum
MyHotNews
Redacţie
Contact
Publicitate

Agenţii de ştiri
Reuters
France Presse
Agerpres
Parteneri Media:
Euractiv
RFI
Deutsche Welle
Parteneri:
GTS
Medlife
Tremend
Esri Romania

Siteul Hotnews.ro foloseste cookie-uri. Cookie-urile ne ajută să imbunatatim serviciile noastre. Mai multe detalii, aici.



powered by
developed by

Termeni si conditii de utilizare ©Copyright 2006 - 2021 Hotnews.ro. Toate drepturile rezervate HN27
Date personale colectate de Hotnews.ro
Contactează-ne