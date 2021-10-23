Chelsea și Manchester City, victorii spectaculoase în Premier League (Rezultatele zilei)

Chelsea Londra și Manchester City au obținut victorii categorice, sâmbătă, în etapa a noua din Premier League. Echipa lui Thomas Tuchel s-a impus cu scorul de 7-0 în fața celor de la Norwich City, în timp ce trupa lui Pep Guardiola a câștigat cu 4-1 împotriva formației Brighton.
În urma acestor rezultate, Chelsea (22 puncte) și Manchester City (20) se află pe primele poziții în clasament.
Chelsea vs Norwich City 7-0
- Rezultatele înregistrate sâmbătă:
Au marcat: Mount ‘8, ’85, ‘90+1, Hudson-Odoi ’18, James ’42, Chilwell ’57, Aarons ’62 (autogol).
Everton vs Watford 2-5
Au marcat: Davies ‘3, Richarlison ’63 / King ’13, ’80, ’86, Kucka ’78, Dennis ‘90+1
Leeds vs Wolverhampton 1-1
Au marcat: Rodrigo ‘90+4 (penalti) / Hwang ‘10
Crystal Palace vs Newcastle 1-1
Au marcat: Benteke ’56 / Wilson ‘65
Southampton vs Burnley 2-2
Au marcat: Livramento ’41, Broja ’50 / Cornet ’13, ‘57.Brighton vs Manchester City 1-4
Au marcat: Allister ‘81 (penalti) / Gundogan ’13, Foden ’28, ’3, Mahrez ‘90+5.
16:00 West Ham vs Tottenham
16:00 Brentford vs Leicester
18:30 Manchester United vs Liverpool.
- Clasament Premier League:
1. Chelsea Londra (23-3 golaveraj) 22 puncte
2. Manchester City (20-4) 20
3. Liverpool (22-6) 18 (-un meci)
4. Brighton (9-9) 15
5. Tottenham (9-12) 15
6. Manchester United (16-10) 14 (-un meci).