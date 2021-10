La doar 18 ani, Pedri a jucat deja 56 de meciuri, a marcat 4 goluri și a oferit 6 pase decisive.

Barcelona have reached total agreement with Pedri to extend his contract until June 2026, here we go! New deal to be signed in the next hours/days. Final clauses agreed and fixed too. ⭐️\uD83C\uDDEA\uD83C\uDDF8 #FCB



EXCL: new release clause for Pedri will be €1B (one billion). \uD83E\uDD1D #Pedri pic.twitter.com/L3EECyDQNg