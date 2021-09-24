VIDEO LaLiga: Barcelona, în criză - Doar egal cu Cadiz, iar Ronald Koeman are zilele numărate pe Camp Nou

Meciurile etapei a șasea din LaLiga:
Granada - Real Sociedad 2-3
Osasuna - Betis Sevilla 1-3
Real Madrid - Mallorca 6-1
Villarreal - Elche 4-1
Espanyol - Alaves 1-0
Sevilla - Valencia 3-1
Athletic Bilbao - Rayo Vallecano 1-2
Levante - Celta Vigo 0-2
Getafe - Atletico Madrid 1-2.
Clasament La Liga:
1. Real Madrid (21:8 golaveraj) 16 puncte / 6 meciuri disputate
2. Atletico Madrid (9:5) 14 / 6
3. Real Sociedad (9:6) 13 / 6
4. Sevilla (8:2) 11 / 5
5. Valencia (11:7) 10 / 6
6. Rayo Vallecano (10:6) 10 / 6
7. Barcelona (8:5) 9 / 5
...