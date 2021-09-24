Español
VIDEO LaLiga: Barcelona, în criză - Doar egal cu Cadiz, iar Ronald Koeman are zilele numărate pe Camp Nou

de L.V.A.     HotNews.ro
Vineri, 24 septembrie 2021, 8:21 Sport | Fotbal


Ronald Koeman
Ronald Koeman
Foto: Urbanandsport/NurPhoto / Shutterstock Editorial / Profimedia
Barcelona se află într-o perioadă dificilă, cu doar o victorie în patru meciuri jucate în LaLiga. În ultima etapă de campionat (a șasea), catalanii au reușit doar un egal alb contra lui Cadiz.

De Jong a fost eliminat în minutul 65 pentru cumul de cartonașe.

La Cadiz este legitimat Florin Andone, care a fost doar rezervă în acest meci.


Meciurile etapei a șasea din LaLiga:

Granada - Real Sociedad 2-3
Osasuna - Betis Sevilla 1-3
Real Madrid - Mallorca 6-1
Villarreal - Elche 4-1
Espanyol - Alaves 1-0
Sevilla - Valencia 3-1
Athletic Bilbao - Rayo Vallecano 1-2
Levante - Celta Vigo 0-2
Getafe - Atletico Madrid 1-2.

Clasament La Liga:

1. Real Madrid (21:8 golaveraj) 16 puncte / 6 meciuri disputate
2. Atletico Madrid (9:5) 14 / 6
3. Real Sociedad (9:6) 13 / 6
4. Sevilla (8:2) 11 / 5
5. Valencia (11:7) 10 / 6
6. Rayo Vallecano (10:6) 10 / 6
7. Barcelona (8:5) 9 / 5
...

Click pe vizionează pe Youtube pentru rezumatul meciului Cadiz - Barcelona:







