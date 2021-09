Cel mai tânăr marcator din campionatul Turciei, transferat de Barcelona - Clauza uriașă setată de catalani

❗ [BREAKING NEWS]



✍ Agreement to sign Emre Demir



\uD83C\uDD95 17-year-old Turk to join Barça B from Kayserispor next season for 2 million euros plus variables on a contract until 30 June 2027#ForçaBarça \uD83D\uDC99❤ https://t.co/FQiGMOCSBa