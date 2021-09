VIDEO Faza zilei: Vicepreședintele Surinamului (60 ani) a debutat în Liga CONCACAF - El are 50 de copii și este căutat de Interpol

60 year-old Ronnie Brunswijk, the vice president of Suriname, picked himself to play for the club he owns, Inter Moengotapoe. They lost 6-0 \uD83D\uDE02\uD83D\uDE02\uD83D\uDE02 \uD83D\uDCF9 IG: tudnusa pic.twitter.com/64ti4xxoqO

The Vice President of Suriname, Ronnie Brunswijk, captained his side in a CONCACAF League fixture against Olimpia last night \uD83E\uDD2F



At the age of 60, he played up front alongside his own son Damian… unfortunately they lost 6-0 \uD83D\uDE02 pic.twitter.com/dBg0cnLTEU